MAINE, USA — Central Maine Power (CMP) has been working to restore power since early morning on Friday.

According to a release from CMP, the company is reporting that since the peak of 180,000 customers without power on Friday, that only 10,000 customers remain without power on Sunday.

CMP says 75 additional line crews arrived from out of state on Saturday, bringing total numbers of CMP and contractor crews to 325.

“We fully expect to have 99 per cent of our customers restored by tonight,” said Doug Herling, president and CEO. “Over the past two days we have restored more than 170,000 customers across the service area and we are committed to finishing the job safely.”

In the release, CMP says the highest number of outages are in Franklin and Somerset counties.

CMP is still projecting that 99 percent of customers will have their power back by tonight.

