AUGUSTA, Maine — The President of Central Maine Power says he believes the company is making progress to regain public trust.

CMP has been battered for the past year by the continuing problem of a new billing system and bills considered by many customers to be far too high. Those issues are now the focus of investigations by both the Public Utilities Commission and the Maine Public Advocate.

Earlier this month, the PUC was highly critical of the company for a number of customers who were not even getting bills. CMP President Doug Herling, who was promoted to president just over a year ago, says they are now close to resolving all the late bills.

"About a year ago, we had a 10,000 delayed bill backlog," Herling said Monday. "We are down to just under 1,800 right now and believe we will be back to no backlog in 45 days."

And despite the continued controversy and investigations, Herling told NEWS CENTER Maine he believes the company will be able to gradually regain the trust of the customers and the public.

"I think we’re working to build our trust. We went through some challenges, absolutely -- I understand that. But this company is made up of Mainers -- it’s not New Yorkers. Everybody who works at Central Maine Power is a Mainer. Everybody that I know comes to work every day, intent on serving our customers. And we've worked very hard over the past year to turn that table around. And I think we’ve made some great progress."

Herling sent a letter to the PUC last Friday, stating the 45 day goal for resolving the late bill complaints. The Maine Public Advocate said that would be progress but stated CMP still has a "long way to go" to answer all the questions and claims about many customer bills being inaccurate and too high. Herling, citing the report by Liberty Consulting for the PUC, said their billing and metering system is accurate.