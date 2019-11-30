AUGUSTA, Maine — A winter storm is expected to hit southern Maine on Sunday and Monday, and Central Maine Power (CMP) is ready for potential outages.

According to a release from CMP, the power company is arranging line worker schedules, contacting contractors and positioning resources in Southern Maine locations.

“The most significant number of outages from the Thanksgiving day storm occurred in the northern regions of the CMP service territory,” said Kevin Elwell, director Electric Distribution for CMP. “According to current forecasts, this next storm looks as though the southern areas may bear the brunt of the snow and we will position our people and equipment appropriately.”

CMP is also coordinating with the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and county Emergency Management agencies.

