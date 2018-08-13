(NEWS CENTER Maine) — After months of thousands of customer complaints regarding seemingly erroneous billing and amid a state investigation, Central Maine Power has issued the company's first public apology to customers.

► Regulators okay new CMP investigation

On Monday, Aug. 13, CMP tweeted a video featuring their CEO Doug Herling.

"This past winter we implemented a new customer care system. When you raised issues and concerns we didn't respond as well as we should have and we are very sorry about that. You deserve better."

We care about our customers. We've heard your recent concerns and understand we could have done a better job addressing them. Our commitment is to answering your questions and earning back your trust. Please take a moment to watch this important message from our CEO Doug Herling pic.twitter.com/5ZC97b2Lue — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) August 13, 2018

Herling goes on to say that the 120-year-old company that powers most of southern Maine is working to gain back Mainers trust by expanding their customer service team and making technology upgrades.

CMP says they are trying to address each individual complaint.

© NEWS CENTER Maine