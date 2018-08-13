(NEWS CENTER Maine) — After months of thousands of customer complaints regarding seemingly erroneous billing and amid a state investigation, Central Maine Power has issued the company's first public apology to customers.
► Regulators okay new CMP investigation
On Monday, Aug. 13, CMP tweeted a video featuring their CEO Doug Herling.
"This past winter we implemented a new customer care system. When you raised issues and concerns we didn't respond as well as we should have and we are very sorry about that. You deserve better."
Herling goes on to say that the 120-year-old company that powers most of southern Maine is working to gain back Mainers trust by expanding their customer service team and making technology upgrades.
CMP says they are trying to address each individual complaint.