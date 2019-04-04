FARMINGTON, Maine — The third day of hearings for the proposed NECEC project revealed that CMP is funding legal expenses for one of its project allies.

On Wednesday, Cathy Johnson, Senior Staff Attorney and Forest and Wildlife Project Director at National Resources Council of Maine, cross-examined Western Mountains and Rivers Corporation directors Larry Warren and Joe Christopher. She asked them if CMP is funding legal expenses for the non-profit at the Department of Environmental Protection and Land Use Planning Commission proceedings.

In his response, Christopher said that CMP is funding WMRC Intervenor Group 7, which is supporting the NECEC project.

The official agreement between WMRC and CMP from May 30, 2018 reads as follows:

"As a demonstration of its good faith efforts to mitigate the environmental, natural resource and community impacts of the Project in Somerset County, within ten (10) days following the execution of this MOU, CMP will donate the amount of $250,000 to WM&RC to support its charitable mission, including funding WM&RC’s initial start up expenses such as legal, accounting, consulting, staffing, travel and planning expenses."

Opponents of the project were upset by this realization and spoke out Wednesday evening, saying it "confirms public suspicion" and "makes clear" CMP is paying for an intervening party.

RELATED: Governor Mills signs onto deal to support CMP power line

This is just one development in the hearings that have been going on all week at the University of Maine in Farmington, regarding the proposed NECEC project. If approved, a 147-mile transmission line would be built through western Maine to carry electricity from hydro-power Quebec to the New England power grid.

According to the Land Use Planning Commission, about 73 percent of the transmission line would be built within CMP’s existing transmission corridor.

RELATED: First public comment session on NECEC draws emotion over disruption of scenic views

RELATED: Maine DEP begins environmental process for CMP transmission line

The next public comment session takes place on Thursday night when citizens for and against the project can voice their opinions.

The hearings will continue through Friday.