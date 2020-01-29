MAINE, USA — In the wake of the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) ordering an investigation into winter disconnect notices sent to some customers of Central Maine Power (CMP), the company has filed a response that lays out a number of corrective actions it plans to take.

In the response filed Tuesday, CMP admitted to sending out 102 incorrect disconnect notices as part of its premise visit (PV) packages to customers.

The company said it plans to send out a letter to all 102 customers on Wednesday to apologize for the error and tell them a $10 customer service guarantee will be applied to their account in recognition of the "confusion" the disconnect notice "may have caused."

CMP said it will undertake a review of all communications with customers, including those related to disconnection. CMP said it has ensured that all prior, incorrect versions of the disconnect notices have been destroyed.

CMP said it is also implementing process changes to confirm that service centers destroy the current year's PV packets when the winter collection period ends each April 15. Additionally, CMP said the process changes will ensure service centers have received new PV packets for each new winter period.

On Tuesday, two Maine lawyers filed a lawsuit against CMP, seeking compensation as a result of CMP threatening disconnection in violation of PUC rules to customers during the winter months.

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of three CMP customers. The lawyers have indicated they will seek to make the lawsuit a class action suit for all the people who said they received illegal notices.

