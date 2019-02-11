MAINE, USA — Central Maine Power (CMP) has been working to restore power since Friday morning after strong winds knocked out power for thousands of Mainers.

According to a release from CMP, they project that 99 percent of customers will have their power back by Sunday night.

CMP also said the company has restored more than 131,000 customer outages since Friday.

“While it was challenging to secure additional resources as this event impacted the entire Northeast region, we had 43 new crews arrive in Maine last night and this morning, and they have been assigned around the service territory. With these new crews working alongside 225 CMP and contractor crews, we are predicting that 99 per cent of our customers will have power by late Sunday,” said Doug Herling, president and CEO.

