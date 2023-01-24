CMP crews working to restore power before another storm hits Maine

Maine is in the middle of back-to-back storms, and some people in York County have been without power since Sunday.

ALFRED, Maine — Tuesday is the calm between storms as people still without power try to stay warm and emergency crews and first responders work to prepare for the next one.

"We know what to do, but with power outages, that does change the game a little bit," Megan Arsenault, deputy director of York County Emergency Management, said.

Power outages are making things more difficult for emergency crews and York County residents, particularly in North Berwick, Kennebunk, and Wells.

"We were convinced we were perfectly prepared, but Murphy's Law: if something will go wrong it will," Roy Hepner of Wells told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday.

He and his wife have been without power since Sunday night's storm but they luckily have a commercial-grade generator. However, even that was no match for this round of back-to-back storms.

"The voltage regulator on the generator failed so the voltage went too high and damaged some electronics in the house," Hepner said.

He said that even when the power is back, they'll have to get other crews out to his house so he can get his hot water back up and running after the damage.

The @YorkCountyEMA command center is open, as well as six shelters across the county for folks still without power as another storm is on its way #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/HVdVZw7C4K — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) January 24, 2023

There are six shelters open in York County for people who need to get warm, charge phones, or have something to eat.

"The director of Kennebunk Light and Power had reached out to me last night asking if we could open up the shelter as he expected power restoration in town was going to take several days," Kennebunk Fire Chief Justin Cooper said.

He added that if anyone in Maine, not just York County, is in need of a warming center to contact their local emergency management office.