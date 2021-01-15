CMP corridor project gets final permit, construction officially begins

Central Maine Power’s parent company Avangrid secured its final permit, the Presidential Permit from the US Dept. of Energy.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The long-awaited and controversial New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project has officially secured all major permitting, Central Maine Power (CMP) parent company Avangrid announced Friday.

The Presidential Permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, which was signed in Washington on Thursday, grants NECEC Transmission LLC the permission to construct, operate, maintain, and connect electric transmission facilities at the international border of the U.S. and Canada.

With the announcement Friday, Avangrid also announced the official start of construction, beginning with clearing activities and installation of temporary access roads to prepare for the installation of the monopoles that will carry the transmission line.

“From day one, our focus has been on how we can provide cleaner energy for the region along with lower electric rates, jobs and economic stimulus – all while mitigating the project’s environmental impact,” AVANGRID President Robert Kump said in a statement. “After 33 months, hundreds of hours of public hearings, thousands of pages of evidence, and a comprehensive review by state, federal and regional regulators and agencies, there should be no doubt of the value the Clean Energy Corridor brings to Maine to further clean energy goals, provide cleaner air, and lower energy costs.”

"The NECEC is a strong and swift response to the climate urgency which, as the pandemic, is a challenge that has no borders. It will help bring down harmful emissions, while reliably powering homes and businesses with competitive, renewable energy”, Hydro-Québec president and CEO Sophie Brochu said. “The granting of the Presidential Permit brings us closer to our collective goal – building a clean energy future for us all.”

The $950 million project seeks to become the largest source of renewable energy in New England, which the company says will represent a fundamental shift away from fossil fuels while simultaneously lowering energy costs in Maine and New England.

The 145-mile transmission line will be built on land owned or controlled by CMP. A 54-mile stretch of the corridor from the Quebec border to The Forks will require a new, 50-foot wide path cut through forest and around mountains in a generally undeveloped and remote swath of Maine woods. That portion of the project has generated by far the most controversy.

Thorn Dickinson, vice president of Avangrid, has said they have already made significant changes to the project to accommodate some concerns.

As the Dept. of Energy notes in its permit approval analysis, the proposed project has already been reviewed and approved by the Maine Public Utilities Commission, Maine Land Use Planning Commission, and Maine Department of Environmental Protection. In addition, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) prepared an EA regarding those portions of the proposed project within its jurisdiction and issued a “Finding of No Significant Impact.”

But there is still major opposition to the project around Maine, led by the NO CMP Corridor political action committee and the group called Say No to NECEC. They insist the project will cause irreparable damage to the area, harming tourism and wildlife and changing life for local residents.

NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to NO CMP Corridor for comment on the final permit being issued, but has not yet heard back.