PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A big change of course for the New England Clean Energy Connect. Thursday, CMP announced their plans to bury the segment of transmission line crossing the Kennebec River underground, as opposed to having it hang overhead.

CMP says they have always been open to this option.

“Even among supporters they say, gee we wish it were maybe not going to be visible over the river. So now for those who support us, hopefully it will be easier to support us more strongly, for those who have had reservations, I hope this is going to address some of those," said New England Clean Energy Connect spokesperson John Carroll.

For members of the “Say No to the 145 mile Transmission line through Maine” Facebook page, it’s not nearly enough. Member Kim Lyman wrote a statement, saying, “while the Kennebec River Crossing is a very important thing to one industry up here, and as a long-time raft guide myself, I would have been devastated to see the crossing there. But that's one tiny part of this.”

The Natural Resources Council of Maine agrees. “All that they’re proposing to do is put it under the Kennebec gorge. So we still have 53 brand new miles of above ground, high voltage power lines running from Canada down into the Forks,” said Sue Ely, who is the clean energy attorney for NRC Maine.

CMP says they will submit their plans for the change that show how they'll approach the gorge and the river crossing as a whole as soon as Friday.

