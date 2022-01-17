CMP, Versant responding to thousands of outages across Maine

As of 11:20 a.m., Central Maine Power reported that about 10,600 of its customers were without power. Versant Power reported that about 250 of its customers were without power.

“Today we are focusing on the winds, which can bring large trees and limbs, typically outside of our approved trimming zones, down onto wires. At the same time, we are preparing for what is looking to be a very messy winter storm just two days later," CMP Vice President of Electric Operations Adam Desrosiers said in a release Monday. "Heavy wet snow, like what is forecasted on Monday, also causes trees and limbs to break and fall onto power lines, ultimately resulting in outages. Regardless, we are prepared, with internal crews and additional resources ready to respond should outages occur.”