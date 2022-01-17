CMP, Versant responding to thousands of outages across Maine

MAINE, USA — Monday's storm has thousands of Mainers without power as strong winds, snow, and rain slam the state.
As of 11:20 a.m., Central Maine Power reported that about 10,600 of its customers were without power. Versant Power reported that about 250 of its customers were without power.
“Today we are focusing on the winds, which can bring large trees and limbs, typically outside of our approved trimming zones, down onto wires. At the same time, we are preparing for what is looking to be a very messy winter storm just two days later," CMP Vice President of Electric Operations Adam Desrosiers said in a release Monday. "Heavy wet snow, like what is forecasted on Monday, also causes trees and limbs to break and fall onto power lines, ultimately resulting in outages. Regardless, we are prepared, with internal crews and additional resources ready to respond should outages occur.”
RELATED: Storm smashes Maine with snow & wind
CMP had 200 internal lineworkers deployed, with an additional 400 contracted lineworkers and 135 tree crews assisting, according to Monday's release. Versant said in a release Sunday that it would have internal crews, local contract crews, and tree crews on standby.
CMP said customers without power should remember the following:
- Stay away from downed lines. No line is safe to touch.
- Turn off or unplug major appliances and sensitive electronics.
- Never use ranges or outdoor stoves to heat your home.
- If you need shelter or food, call 211 for available resources.
Versant also gave the following tips on preparing for being powerless:
- Ensure you have a supply of fresh water.
- Charge your cellphone and other electronic devices.
- Set aside warm clothing and blankets
- Prepare flashlights and a battery-operated radio in case you must shelter in place until it is safe to travel.
- If you have a generator, review the manufacturer's guidelines to ensure you use it safely.