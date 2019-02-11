MAINE, USA — After strong winds on Friday caused thousands of Mainers to lose power, Central Maine Power (CMP) and Emera Maine are continuing to work to restore it.

As of Saturday at 9:37 a.m., CMP reported that 49,120 customers are still without power. This is compared to 80,517 customers without power on Friday.

As of Saturday at 3:39 a.m., Emera Maine reported that 24,993 customers are without power. This is compared to 53,059 customers that were without power on Friday.

Between reports from CMP and Emera Maine, the total outages for the state have totaled to 74,113.

RELATED: Maine crews working to restore power after powerful Halloween storm