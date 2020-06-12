CMP advises customers to prepare for extended outages as Maine power companies deal with nor'easter effects

Both Central Maine Power and Versant Power have brought in additional crews to help with power restoration efforts across the state.

MAINE, USA — Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant Power crews are working to restore power after Saturday night's storm left as many as 200,000 Mainers without power at one point.

As of 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Versant reported about 15,000 customers were without power and CMP reported about 124,000 customers were without power.

Just before noon Sunday, CMP advised customers to prepare for extended outages.

"CMP is currently assessing, and will post Estimated Restoration Times as soon as they are able," the company said in a press release. "Given the extensive scale of outages, the company is advising that customers should be prepared to be without power for an extended amount of time."

"We are seeing some significant damage up through Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Aroostook County areas of our service territory," Judy Long, spokesperson for Versant Power, told NEWS CENTER Maine. "Our first priority in a storm like this is taking care of those down wires and making sure to keep the public safe."

We are seeing significant tree and limb damage across our service area, like what can be seen here in Saco. pic.twitter.com/wSCGicaMky — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) December 6, 2020

"We had 300 line crews ready to go, that included 100 internal CMP crews, and we are receiving support from in and out of state contractors," Emily Spencer, spokesperson for CMP, said.

Spencer wants to remind people of CMP's famous quote: "No line is safe to touch!"

"A number of contract crews also have been brought in to assist and help restore power and several thousand customers have had their power restored. We will continue to focus on repairing circuits with the largest number of affected customers first," Versant said in a press release around 10:30 a.m. "More specific information about estimated restoration times will be available as crews complete their damage assessment and any downed wires are made safe."

Several thousand customers have been restored despite the persistent snow/rain/winds. About 20,000 are currently without power and a full complement of internal and external crews are working to restore service to all affected by this storm. FMI:https://t.co/6B8tnziNw3 — Versant Power (@versantpower) December 6, 2020

CMP also said an additional 136 line crews are in route to Maine to provide support, including crews from CMP’s sister companies in New York and Connecticut.

“This storm caused significant tree and limb damage as a result of heavy, wet snow and strong winds,” CMP Executive Chairman David Flanagan said. “Crews worked hard overnight to ensure conditions were made safe, and those efforts will continue throughout the day today. Facing more wind today, our crews will work as quickly as possible to restore power to our customers.”

Looks like this utility pole in Leeds was nearly toppled in the wind last night.

📸: Erin-Margaret Libby pic.twitter.com/z7vPzv0cLk — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) December 6, 2020

CMP reminds customers to remember the following if they have lost power:

Stay away from downed lines. No line is safe to touch.

Turn off or unplug major appliance and sensitive electronics.

Never use range or outdoor stoves to heat your home.

If you are in need of shelter or food, reach out to 211 for available resource.