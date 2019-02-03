BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick community mourned the loss of one of their firefighters, Captain Joel Barnes after Barnes responded to a structure fire at 10 Bell Street in Berwick on Friday.

Fire Chief Dennis Plant delivered a press conference to detail the events of Friday's fire, and the impact Captain Barnes had on the Berwick community.

Captain Barnes had worked with the Berwick Fire Department for two and a half years and was also the department's training safety officer.

Captain Barnes and one other firefighter were inside the building tackling the blaze.

RELATED| 1 firefighter killed, 4 others injured in Berwick fire

Additional units assisted Berwick with the fire, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"He's a hero", recounts Fire Chief Dennis Plant. "This department is gonna miss him".

RELATED| Maine figures react to Berwick fire captain's death

A 24-hour constant vigil over Captain Barnes' body will take place at the Tasker Funeral Home in Dover. Firefighters will take one hour shifts to honor Captain Barnes.