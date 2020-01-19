YARMOUTH, Maine — A massive elm tree nicknamed Herbie is long gone, but he's going to live on, thanks to cloned trees.

The Elm Research Institute in New Hampshire worked with Frank Knight, the tree warden in Yarmouth, Maine, to collect cuttings from what was once the tallest and oldest elm in New England.

The tree survived 14 bouts of Dutch elm before being cut down in 2010, and Knight died two years later at 103.

AP

John Hansel is founder of the Elm Research Institute. He says that Herbie was a “survivor” and that he worked for years to create 1,500 mini-Herbies.

The nonprofit Elm Research Institute is selling the trees.

The new Herbies are available now at $19.95 for a 1-foot tall tree, or 6-foot trees will be available for $114 for those who are willing to wait three years, said Yvonne Spalthoff, from the Elm Research Institute. The trees come with a 10-year warranty.

AP