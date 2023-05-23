Clinton man's body recovered from Sebasticook River

CLINTON, Maine — A body recovered Monday from the Sebasticook River has been identified as a man who had been reported missing.
Paul Trask, 51, was reported missing Sunday evening, according to a release from Clinton police. He was last seen near the Old Mill Park along the river.
Clinton police, the Maine Warden Service, and the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office conducted a search and located Trask's body around 7:30 a.m. approximately 100 yards south of the Pleasant Street Bridge, the release stated.
Trask's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office, and his family was notified, officials said.
"No suspicious activity or circumstances are suspected," police said in the release. "This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details will be released at this time."