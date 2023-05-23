x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Clinton man's body recovered from Sebasticook River

Paul Trask, 51, was reported missing Sunday evening, according to a release from Clinton police.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CLINTON, Maine — A body recovered Monday from the Sebasticook River has been identified as a man who had been reported missing.

Paul Trask, 51, was reported missing Sunday evening, according to a release from Clinton police. He was last seen near the Old Mill Park along the river.

Clinton police, the Maine Warden Service, and the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office conducted a search and located Trask's body around 7:30 a.m. approximately 100 yards south of the Pleasant Street Bridge, the release stated.

Trask's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office, and his family was notified, officials said.

"No suspicious activity or circumstances are suspected," police said in the release. "This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details will be released at this time."

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Penobscot

Before You Leave, Check This Out