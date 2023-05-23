Clinton man's body recovered from Sebasticook River

Paul Trask, 51, was reported missing Sunday evening, according to a release from Clinton police.

CLINTON, Maine — A body recovered Monday from the Sebasticook River has been identified as a man who had been reported missing.

Paul Trask, 51, was reported missing Sunday evening, according to a release from Clinton police. He was last seen near the Old Mill Park along the river.

Clinton police, the Maine Warden Service, and the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office conducted a search and located Trask's body around 7:30 a.m. approximately 100 yards south of the Pleasant Street Bridge, the release stated.

Trask's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office, and his family was notified, officials said.