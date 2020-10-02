CLINTON, Maine — 3,486 people live in Clinton, Maine and in a small town, news travels quickly.

"A small town like this. I was curious as to who was involved. And it's just sad. Very sad," Jay Gould said.

Gould owns a grocery store on the Hinkley Road where three teenagers were killed in a car accident and two others were critically injured on Sunday morning.

Fifteen-year-old Thomas Porfirio, 15-year-old Emily Baker, and her 12-year-old sister Ashlin Baker were pronounced dead on the scene.

Nevaeh Wilson, 12, and an unidentified 16-year-old boy, who was driving without a license, were injured in the single-car crash.

"The idea of three children losing their lives and two more severely injured. It's just devastating," Clinton Police Chief Rusty Bell said.

Bell got the call from dispatch on Sunday morning.

"I actually said 'good morning' and the dispatcher said no it's really not we have a double fatal," he said. "She called again and said 'it's three now.'"

Now, the community is coming together to help any way they can whether that be with GoFundMe pages to help with funeral expenses. Thousands of dollars has been raised in less than 24 hours. Grief counselors are available for students in the area schools, and also are just there to listen to students who may have known these victims.

Funeral expenses organized by Holly DeOme Holly DeOme Funeral expenses I'm trying to raise money for my friend who lost both of her daughters Emily 14 years old and Ashlin 12 years old in a horrible c

"I suspect some of that might have been from outside the community looking at it and think wow that could have been us it could have been our community," Gould said.

Memorial fund for Tommy Porfirio organized by Ashley Idamae Pouliot Ashley Idamae Pouliot Memorial fund for Tommy Porfirio This morning a tragic vehicle accident occured. We lost 3 young lives way to soon. One of them a 15 yea

Chief Bell says to drive safely.

"I mean you just have to understand how precious life is," he said.

RELATED: 3 teens dead, 2 others severely injured in Clinton crash

RELATED: Grief counselors offer a listening ear and support to Maine students after tragedy

RELATED: Sister of Brewer accident victim speaks out about safe driving