BEATTIE TOWNSHIP (NEWS CENTER Maine)— The Central Maine & Quebec Railway is working to repair a stretch of track after a 13 car derailment last Friday.

The derailment occurred at mile 99 on the track -- owned by the railroad in Beattie Township -- about 25 miles from Jackman and less than 3 miles from the Quebec border said Jackman EMA Director Bill Jarvis.

Jackman Beattie train derailment from the ground - photos by Jeannot Carrier

None of the 13 derailed cars were carrying anything dangerous Jarvis said. They were mostly cargo cars and only 3 of them did any damage to the track. The others just went off the track and will have to be put back on.

Officials from Central Maine & Quebec Railway told Jarvis it would be at least a 3 days to repair the track.

