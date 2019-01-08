YORK, Maine — Residents in southern Maine are cleaning up after some a powerful storm ripped through their communities Wednesday night.

The storm knocked out power for nearly 10,000 Central Maine Power customers.

CMP crews were out in full force throughout the night to get power restored. Just around 3,000 people were still without power first thing Thursday morning.

Officials said all roads in the town of York were back open Thursday morning.

"Wave after wave of maybe 30-40 mph winds," York resident Paul Segul said. "It was scary."

Segul said several trees fell on his property on Rte. 1.

Other homes and cars in the area were damaged by fallen trees.

No injuries have been reported, according to public safety dispatchers.

Officials still are urging caution as clean up continues.