AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — An Augusta law firm announced Tuesday that it is bringing forth a class action lawsuit against Central Maine Power on behalf the utility company's customers.

"It is estimated that over 97,000 customers of CMP have been overcharged 50 percent or more on their utility bills," Attorney Sumner Lipman said in a press release, "and another 200,000 customers have been overcharged up to 50 percent."

The release also states that the law firm of Lipman & Katz will join with the firm Napoli Shkolnik of New York City to bring a class action on behalf of the customers CMP who have been overcharged.

Lipman & Katz announce class action against CMP by NEWSCENTER26 on Scribd

According to Lipman, the law firms had been contacted by over 200 people wishing to be included in the class action suit. In addition, a group has been formed called "CMP Ratepayers unite" that has over 4,800 members. Lipman said these members had joined together to pursue their claims for having been overcharged by CMP.

Lipman said they expect to be filing a complaint Thursday at 1 p.m. in Cumberland County Superior Court.

