PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- "It shouldn't be going on this long. We shouldn't be waiting this long for answers," said Lauren Loomis, a Central Maine Power customer who is among the hundreds who have signed on to a class action lawsuit against the power company. Loomis was on hand Thursday afternoon, as the lawyers filed the paperwork at Cumberland County Superior Court.

Sumner Lipman is one of several attorneys filing on behalf of these ratepayers who say they were charged double or in some cases triple the normal amount on their utility bills after the October windstorm.

He says the overcharges don't make sense and blames it on a combination of CMP's software and the new meters. He says the suit could result in an estimated $100 million to $500 million in compensation.

"The people that join our suit, we're not asking them to pay any expenses," said Lipman. "We will get paid if we win out of the recovery."

Lauren Loomis is an administrator on the Facebook group, "CMP Ratepayers Unite" which has more than 5,500 members.

"It's just rewarding to us that we're able to help people and that we can continue to help people spread the word that 'hey your bill probably isn't accurate and you might be able to do something now about it,'" Loomis said.

Lawyers say it could be months before the court certifies the class action.

Meanwhile, a CMP spokesperson called the timing of the litigation "peculiar" and issued the following response:

The timing of this litigation certainly is peculiar given that the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is undergoing an extensive investigation and has yet to issue its findings and recommendations. We continue to cooperate fully with the PUC and the independent auditor. While we understand class action lawyers are motivated to aggressively pursue claims and related legal fees, we hope all of our customers understand the PUC’s role. Under Maine law, the PUC is the body specifically charged with ensuring fair, accurate electric bills for all customers.

