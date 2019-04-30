PORTLAND, Maine — Portland is moving forward with plans to use private donations to continue providing financial help to asylum-seekers.

The city council held a workshop Monday on a plan to phase out the funding over the next two years.

The council recently voted unanimously to direct $45,000 in private donations to the fund.

The Portland Press Herald says Portland's policy of providing financial assistance to non-citizens prompted the city to not accept a federal law enforcement grant.

A city councilor said a larger conversation about the policy will take place later during the city's budget process.

"We are one of the few places that does this, and that means that asylees from all over the country recognize Portland as a place they want to go to because they can get assistance to build their family and strengthen our economy," said Portland mayor Ethan Strimling. We want more asylees to come here. We want more immigrants."

Portland's current budget included $200,000 for in such funding. But the city manager says the fund was $35,000 over budget through March and has stopped accepting new applicants.

