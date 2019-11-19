OLD TOWN, Maine — Old Town residents can now stop by the Old Town City Hall to get a free safety vest. 'Walk Safe Old Town' is a program let by the City of Old Town and the Old Town police department to keep pedestrians safe in the streets.

"When we set the clocks back we are traveling to work in the dark, and you notice how close pedestrians are to the street and how close you get to them before you see them," said Roy.

The new program in Old Town wants to keep people safe when they are out walking, running, biking, walking their dogs, removing snow, and whenever they are outdoors after or before the sun sets for car drivers, motorcyclists, and others to see each other when it gets dark.

"It's just an opportunity to be safer as they carry on their business on or near our roadways," said Travis Roy, City of Old Town Assistant Manager.

So far in just a couple of days, the City of Old Town has given out more than 70 safety vests and they are going to keep ordering for everyone that wants one.

"My son and I are both runners, and sometimes we do like to run outside when it's darker and whatever..so this is perfect because it will protect us from letting people see us wherever we are at," said Old Town resident Laurie Gordon.

Old Town residents can pick up a safety vest at City Hall Monday through Friday on regular business hours.