City of Bangor Committee addresses nightclub disturbances

The meeting held Monday addressed recent disturbances and incidents at Half Acre Nightclub.

BANGOR, Maine — The City of Bangor is taking steps to address recent incidents at a popular night life spot in downtown.

Half Acre Nightclub is under fire by residents after several occurrences of violence over the past few months.

The item was placed on the agenda for the Government Occurrences Committee after being brought forth by nearby residents.

Earlier this year, police arrested four people after a shooting at the nightclub on Harlow Street.

A Massachusetts man previously pleaded guilty to assault charges linked to a 2021 shooting at the nightclub.

City Council Chairman Richard Fournier says he will be at the meeting to address the concerns of neighbors and to see if there are any steps the city can take.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Half Acre Nightclub for a comment, but did not receive a reply.

Those not in attendance can view a recording of the meeting on the Bangor City Hall's Facebook page.

