City of Bangor announces artist call for Davis Brook Stack installation

The selected proposal will receive $10,000 in funding for their contribution, time, and materials.
Credit: NCM

BANGOR, Maine — Calling all artists! The City of Bangor announced Tuesday afternoon a call for artist proposals for an original installation on the Davis Brook Stack, according to a Twitter post. 

The selected proposal will be awarded $10,000 in funding for their contribution, materials, and time. The submission deadline is July 27. 

The city says the theme of the project is "The Penobscot River."

The selected proposal will aim to honor the Penobscot River and its cultural, historical, and environmental impact, and consider long-term relevance and compatibility with the site. 

The river flows alongside the Davis Brook Stack site and holds major cultural and historical significance for the Penobscot Nation and to the city as a whole. 

The Davis Brook Stack is a part of the Davis Brook Combined Sewer Overflow Storage Tank constructed in May

The Davis Brook Stack's concrete footing measures six feet tall by six feet in diameter, topped with a 16 foot tall by four foot diameter ductile iron pipe, ending with a stainless-steel cap. 

The City of Bangor clarifies that selected artwork may be affixed to the stack by means of anchors or bolts, epoxy adhesives, and other alternatives. 

Images and specifications regarding the Davis Brook Stack can be viewed in the city's proposal below:

More information regarding submission criteria and additional City of Bangor proposals can be found here

   

