PORTLAND, Maine — City leaders are holding a workshop Tuesday night in Portland to discuss General Assistance eligibility and get staff up to speed on plans to get dozens of asylum seekers out of a temporary shelter in the next few weeks.

Gov. Mills announced plans to make asylum seekers eligible for General Assistance last week.

"The rule change is a game changer, frankly, that allows the asylum seekers to move throughout the state and make contributions in other parts of the state," City Manager Jon Jennings said.

This as the city is still scrambling to find other temporary housing for at least 150 people seeking asylum.

Tuesday's meeting agenda is set to address the following:

-General Assistance rule change

-Talk about family placement

-Expo operations

At least 200 people are still being housed at the Portland Expo. City leaders said they need to have the building reopened to the public by August 15.

Officials are hopeful the rule change will allow other cities to step up and help.

In total, the city has welcomed nearly 350 asylum seekers over the last month.

Thursday's meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Portland City Hall.

Meantime $800,000 in private donations raised by the city has yet to be used.

A meeting of the city's Finance Committee will make a decision on how to use those funds on Thursday.