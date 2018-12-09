The Health and Human Services Committee met in City Hall for a Q and A session on a proposal to build an emergency services shelter at Barron Center.

City residents and staff packed the room.

The session was not open for public comment, but that didn’t stop one person from making their voice heard.

One man yelled, " Will the Councilors express their opinion about the barron street location? It’s a very simple question."

The committee gaveled out the session for a quick recess after that outburst.

Once they returned, City Councilors did end up giving their opinions on the $10 million, 200 bed facility.

"I think the Barron site proposal is a good proposal and I think the 200 bed shelter is the correct size," Councilor Belinda Ray said.

Councilor Brian Batson announced that he would be proposing an alternative plan to the committee. His plan would focus on having scattered sites throughout the city of Portland.

"My proposal will serve to rebuild the trust between the people of the city and it’s government. It will slow things down and help us get a comprehensive and holistic approach through gathering information," Councilor Baston said.

Mayor Ethan Strimling voiced his support of Baston's plan, saying: "Scattered site has been what i have thought would be the best path for Portland from the beginning."

Other councilors expressed slight concern over increasing the number of shelters in the city.

Councilor Kim Cook said, "I think six (shelters) is probably more than enough for a city of our size."

After tackling the questions in the original proposal, the Health and Human Services committee decided to postpone September 25th vote on the Barron Street shelter. Instead, the committee directed city staff to go back to the drawing board- and think of more options for both scattered site and single shelter models in the city.

© NEWS CENTER Maine