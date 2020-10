A cigarette smoldering in an outdoor plant is believed to be the cause of the fire, according to the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department.

The hotel and motel is located at 71 West Grand Avenue. The fire was called in at 4:02 a.m.

The flames were confined to one room on the first floor. Nobody was hurt, according to Old Orchard Beach Deputy Chief Robert Slaving.