Christopher Murray convicted on all three charges--- killing Wayne Lapierre, elevated aggravated assault of Diem Lapierre and robbery.

The trial for a 2017 fatal home invasion in Millinocket came to an end Friday.

Defendant Christopher Murray, 39, of North Carolina chose not to testify.

The guilty verdict didn't come as a surprise to Murray's mother.

"I do not think that it was a fair trial in the first place. We were the only things in there black. Not that I think that everyone white, racist, but we were not going to get a fair trial, not in there," Orita Murray said.

Murray's defense attorney, David Bate, says this verdict came as a surprise.

"We're disappointed, Mr. Murray's disappointed, his family's disappointed," he said.

Earlier this month, Murray's former girlfriend, Alexis Locklear, 22, pleaded guilty to robbery. Her father, Tony Locklear, 44, pleaded guilty to murder.

Prosecutor Lisa Marchese delivered her closing argument to the jury during Murray's trial Friday saying, "They entered with a plan to rob and kill Wayne Lapierre."

Marchese expects a heavy sentence for Murray.

"It's our intention to ask for a very significant sentence. This was a home invasion with the intention to kill two people. Miraculously one of them lived," she said.

That one who lived, Diem Lapierre, testified earlier this week. Prosecutors say that was important.

"When you have an eyewitness, um, it makes a difference. And Diem Lapierre was an outstanding witness," Marchese said.

Prosecutors say in December 2017, the three drove from North Carolina to East Millinocket where Tony has a home. Tony had formerly worked with Wayne Lapierre and knew he grew medical marijuana.

Not long after their arrival, the suspects tied up Wayne and his wife, Diem, and brought them to the basement. Tony told his daughter to get Diem's wallet and take two buckets of marijuana to the car. Alexis reportedly stayed outside and did not see what happened next.

During Murray's initial court appearances in late January, prosecutors detailed the night of the murder and said four shots total were fired -- two into Diem and two into Wayne.

Both of Diem's gunshot wounds were to the head, but she was able to call 9-1-1 and speak to first responders. Wayne passed away after spending three days at the hospital.

Diem lost her left eye, and both bullets are still in her skull.

Murray faces up to 25 years to life for murder, 30 years to life for elevated aggravated assault and 30 years to life for robbery.

The defense is considering an appeal and Murray's mother says it's not over.

"And I think this deserve a second chance because this is not fair. There's no way a man already admit to what he was doing, his daughter already told you what he was doing and then you're gonna sentence my child," she said.