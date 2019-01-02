AUGUSTA, Maine — UPDATE: The jury has found Christoper Murray guilty of murder, elevated aggravated assault and robbery.

ORIGINAL: The trial for a 2017 fatal home invasion in Millinocket came to an end Friday.

Defendant Christopher Murray, 39, of North Carolina chose not to testify. He was charged with the murder of Wayne Lapierre and was the only one of three people involved to go to trial.

Earlier this month, Murray's former girlfriend, Alexis Locklear, 22, pleaded guilty to robbery. Her father, Tony Locklear, 44, pleaded guilty to murder.

Prosecutor Lisa Marchese delivered her closing argument to the jury during Murray's trial Friday saying, "They entered with a plan to rob and kill Wayne Lapierre."

Prosecutors say in December 2017, the three drove from North Carolina to East Millinocket where Tony has a home. Tony had formerly worked with Wayne Lapierre and knew he grew medical marijuana.

Not long after their arrival, the suspects tied up Wayne and his wife, Diem, and brought them to the basement. Tony told his daughter to get Diem's wallet and take two buckets of marijuana to the car. Alexis reportedly stayed outside and did not see what happened next.

During Murray's initial court appearances in late January, prosecutors detailed the night of the murder and said four shots total were fired -- two into Diem and two into Wayne.

Both of Diem's gunshot wounds were to the head, but she was able to call 9-1-1 and speak to first responders. Wayne passed away after spending three days at the hospital.

Diem lost her left eye, and both bullets are still in her skull.

The jury is in the process of deliberating Murray's case.