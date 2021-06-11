Christmas Craft Fair returns to the Bangor Mall

During the weekends of Nov. 6th and November 13th, 260 local crafters will spread out throughout the mall selling a variety of different products.

BANGOR, Maine — The Christmas Craft Fair is back once again at the Bangor Mall. This year it will be a two-weekend event to be able to include more crafters.

The fair is being held during the weekends of Nov. 6 & 7 and Nov. 13 & 14. It will be open both Saturdays 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and both Sundays 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission is free to the event and shoppers can also be entered to win a $1,000 prize.

Kathy Harvey, the event organizer, said there are 260 crafters setting up their goods to sell throughout the mall. Harvey said she is thrilled to have the event return this year and help out local artists and crafters who have had their businesses impacted by the pandemic.

"One guy just told me he sold more already than he did all year long, so this is really good to help our local friends and neighbors and back them a little bit," Harvey said Saturday.

"They've had a rough year and a half, two years due to COVID. There's been no craft fairs so they've been at home crafting with no way of selling it."