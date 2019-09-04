WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A child from Washington County died Monday, April 8 after contracting the flu.

This was the first flu-associated death of a child in Maine during the 2018-19 flu season. The child did not get their flu vaccine and tested positive for influenza A.

"Our hearts go out to the family and community affected by this tragedy," said Maine's acting CDC Director Nancy Beardsley. "Maine CDC wants to ensure that Mainers know the steps they can take to protect themselves and their loved ones, starting with vaccination. Influenza vaccine is still widely available, and it is not too late to get vaccinated."

The flu can be treated with antiviral medication. This type of treatment works best when it is started within two days of getting sick. Starting treatment later can also be helpful though, especially for people at high risk for serious flu illness.

Anyone should seek medical attention if their child is experiencing any of the following symptoms:

Difficulty or changes in breathing

Bluish lips or face

Chest pain

Dehydration

Not alert or interacting when awake

Seizures

Fever above 104°F

Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen

Worsening of chronic medical conditions

An flu-associated death occurs when a person has symptoms with a flu test and dies before recovering.

The Maine CDC recommends people protect themselves from the flu by following the "No Flu 4 You" guidelines:

Wash your hands

Cover your cough

Stay home when you are sick

Get vaccinated

The last time a child died in Maine after contracting the flu was three years ago in March 2016, according to the Maine CDC.