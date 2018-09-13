MACHIAS (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A woman accused of helping her boyfriend in a killing in Washington County last summer is scheduled to plead guilty next week.

Maine's attorney general's office said Quaneysha Greeley of Lewiston will enter a guilty plea Wednesday, September 19th but wouldn't say exactly what the details of the agreement are.

Also charged in the murder is Carine Reeves of Queens, New York. The two were charged with murder in the death of Sally Shaw, whose body was found along a road in Cherryfield in July of 2017

There was a delay in the case because Reeves also faced an assault trial back in New York, which ended in his conviction, back in July.

