Chelsea woman found dead in her home after early morning fire Saturday.

CHELSEA, Maine — A Chelsea woman was found dead inside her home when fire crews responded to a call of a house fire around 6:47 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials said 95-year-old Gladys McGuire lived alone at the home on 87 Cheney Road in town. An autopsy of her body will be conducted Sunday by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The state's Fire Marshal's Office was on scene for most of the day Saturday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.