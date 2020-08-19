'Cheers' bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace is closing for good

A replica of a bar that was the focal point of a beloved sitcom is shutting down for good.



According to a source, Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace is closing permanently after 20 years in business, with a press release indicating that the last day for the bar will be August 30. The release mentions that the COVID-19 pandemic played into the decision, while the lack of help from the landlord made the "current challenge insurmountable," according to owner Tom Kershaw.



The Faneuil Hall location of Cheers is a recreation of the bar shown on the set of Cheers, a TV show that ran from 1982 to 1993.