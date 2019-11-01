BANGOR, Maine — Police are asking local businesses to be on the lookout for any suspicious activities regarding checks.

The Hampden Police Department received a complaint on Friday that mail had been taken from local businesses. An unidentified male was seen driving a black SUV with New York registration plates. He was taking mail, including business checks, from local business mailboxes.

Shortly afterwards, an undercover Bangor police officer saw a black GMC vehicle with the license plate "Maryland 7DH8293" approach several people on the street. The car was traced as a rental from Atlanta, GA.

The Bangor Police Department had another fraud/kidnapping case in 2017 when an Atlanta-based group was stealing business checks and trying to get locals to cash the checks at local banks.

Police are asking agencies to be on the lookout for the identified registration plate and for any other suspicious fraudulent check activities.

There is no further information at this time.