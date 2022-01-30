Cheslie Kryst, 30, was known for her work within the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte native who held the crown of Miss USA and fought for social justice issues has passed away.

The family of Cheslie Kryst confirmed the passing on Sunday. She was 30 years old.

The following statement from the family was provided to WCNC Charlotte by email:

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time."

Police in New York said Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement. According to police, Kryst's body was found at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday in front of the Orion building, a high-rise on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan.

Thoughts and remembrances poured in on social media following the announcement.

My deepest condolences to Cheslie Kryst’s family. Before she was Miss USA, we had lunch. She was proud to be a working attorney in Charlotte. We also did a number of charity events. She did it with grace and a smile. We are so saddened to lose her. — Mayor Vi Lyles (@ViLyles) January 30, 2022

Praying for the family and friends of Cheslie Kryst today. She was a great ambassador for the Charlotte legal community and our State. I am stunned to learn of her unfortunate passing. — Rep. Terry Brown Jr. (@TerryBrownCLT) January 30, 2022

We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019. Cheslie was an incredible example and a role model for so many. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all those who knew her. pic.twitter.com/V7ZbKTCXZx — The Miss America Org (@MissAmerica) January 30, 2022

I am heartbroken to hear about the tragic death of former Miss North Carolina & Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. I enjoyed meeting her in my office in 2019, where we discussed a number of issues affecting North Carolinians. Susan & I are praying for her family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/RPMCUOQufM — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 30, 2022

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cheslie Kryst, a woman of many talents and former @GamecockTrack student-athlete.



Please keep the Kryst family in your thoughts and prayers.



Please remember, you’re not alone. Help is available: 800-273-8255 — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) January 30, 2022

Kryst, a former Division I athlete and North Carolina attorney, won the Miss USA pageant in May, 2019, and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year. When Kryst was crowned, it marked more than a personal triumph: It meant that for the first time, three Black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

In a statement Sunday, the nationally syndicated program “Extra” called Kryst “not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing depression, resources are available. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. AFSP in North Carolina also has resources available. You can check out the resources on the agency's website.