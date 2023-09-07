Mountain View Correctional Facility resident has died

The 53-year-old began serving a sentence for a murder conviction in 2009. His death was attended by medical personnel.

CHARLESTON, Maine — A resident at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston has died.

According to a news release from the Maine Department of Corrections, 53-year-old Shannon Atwood of Canaan died Thursday morning, and his death was attended by medical personnel.

As is standard policy, the MDOC notified the Maine attorney general's office and the state medical examiner's office.

Atwood began serving his sentence for a murder conviction back in 2009, and his earliest release date was set for August 2054, the release stated.

According to previous NEWS CENTER Maine reporting in 2019, Atwood was convicted of murder in connection with the deaths of Cheryl Murdoch and his wife, Shirley Moon-Atwood.

Moon-Atwood reportedly went missing shortly before Murdoch moved into their residence in Canaan with Atwood during the summer of 2006. Then on June 15 of that year, Maine State Police started a missing person investigation to determine the whereabouts of Murdoch. Murdoch's body was found in August 2006, but Moon-Atwood's body was never found.