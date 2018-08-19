PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Lobster boats roared through Casco Bay for an annual regatta Sunday morning. Now in it's 37th year, lobster boats were racing to see who would be crowned the fastest on the Portland waterfront. The MS Harborfest Regatta raised funds to support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and organizers say Maine has over 3,000 people living with MS.

Over 65 boats ranging in length, fuel type, and engines registered. The event is considered northern New England's longest running and largest charitable sailing event, according to organizers.The 3-day festival has raised more than $3-million since it was founded in 1982.

