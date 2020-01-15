MAINE, USA — Maine State Police K9, Dutch, has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from a non-profit organization.

The vest was sponsored by Madeline Hamersley of Sorrento, ME and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Detective Benjamin Campbell, EOW 4/3/19”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is the charity responsible for the vest. They're located in East Taunton, Massachusetts.

The charity's mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit has provided over 3,500 U.S. made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00.

Each vest has a value between $1,744 and $2,283, a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

