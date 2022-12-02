Charity basketball tournament to honor girl killed in summer storm

"We're a community of 6,000 people and to have something so tragic and so sudden was really hard for a lot of people," Tom Printup, the fire and rescue chief for the town of Poland and one of the event organizers, said. "We had businesses down the road do ice cream socials which raised thousands of dollars. GoFundMe raised thousands of dollars. Money isn't going to fix anything but it can still show support to the family to help."