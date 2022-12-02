Charity basketball tournament to honor girl killed in summer storm

POLAND, MAINE, Maine — A charity basketball tournament Saturday will benefit the family of 9-year-old Hallie Oldham of Poland, who was killed during a severe storm this summer while her family was camping in Standish.
The Battle of the Badges tournament, featuring local law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel, will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Poland Regional High School. Admission is by donation.
"We're a community of 6,000 people and to have something so tragic and so sudden was really hard for a lot of people," Tom Printup, the fire and rescue chief for the town of Poland and one of the event organizers, said. "We had businesses down the road do ice cream socials which raised thousands of dollars. GoFundMe raised thousands of dollars. Money isn't going to fix anything but it can still show support to the family to help."