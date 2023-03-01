Charges pending following multi-vehicle crash in Woolwich

The investigation remains ongoing, and Sagadahoc County deputies say driving to endanger charges are pending.

WOOLWICH, Maine — Charges are pending following a multi-vehicle crash in Woolwich Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Sagadahoc County Communications Center received a report of a crash on Route 127 near 1044 Middle Rd. in Woolwich, a news release from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office stated.

The crash reportedly involved a two-vehicle head-on collision, and a third vehicle was found off the road, according to deputies.

A 2003 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Route 127 when it passed a 2017 Toyota RAV also traveling south. While passing the RAV, the Camry struck a 2010 Chevrolet Impala that was traveling north head-on in the oncoming lane, the release stated.

The sheriff's office deemed both the Toyota Camry and the Chevrolet Impala a total loss.

Ryan Boucher, 24, of Pittston, who was driving the Camry, was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries considered serious, according to the release. The operator of the Chevrolet Impala, 62-year-old John Sullivan, of Woolwich, was also taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries considered serious.

Kerry Stanchfield, 63, of Gardiner, who was operating the RAV, did not sustain any injuries, the release stated.

Deputies said the crash took place during the busy Bath Iron Works commute, as well as while snow was beginning to "intensify," causing a snow-covered road.

"This accident should never have happened," Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said in the release. "The road conditions required motorists to operate cautiously and with concern. Passing another vehicle in these conditions is irresponsible.”

The sheriff's office said Route 127 was closed for around one hour after the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and deputies say driving to endanger charges are pending.

"The accident is being investigated by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Anderson," the release stated. "Woolwich Fire Department and Woolwich EMS assisted at the scene."