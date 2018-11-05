PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Is ride sharing overtaking mass transit? Services like Uber and Lyft are increasing in popularity in Maine and across the country.

The competition is kicking into high gear. Lyft is planning to expand its monthly subscriptions nationwide, an effort to wean consumers off car ownership. Starting this week, the ride sharing company will send out invitations to select passengers to join a waitlist for the next phase of "all access plans." With the subscription, users will pay $200 upfront and receive $1,500 off 30 rides.

According to data recently published by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration, public transportation ridership is down 2% from last year and has declined three years consecutively.

“Ridership nationwide hasn’t been high necessarily in the last year or two but greater Portland METRO has really seen a boost,” says Denise Beck, Marketing Director for Greater Portland METRO.

Beck says the welcomed boost in ridership is due in part to the unanticipated success of some of its new routes. The route expansion is one part of a project to modernize the METRO service. The transit service has stops in Brunswick, Falmouth, Freeport, Portland, South Portland, Westbrook and Yarmouth.

In August, the new Husky line will connect Portland, Westbrook, Gorham, and two University of Southern Maine campuses. The Route 3 line will connect Westbrook to South Portland and northwest Portland and will add more stops to places like Husson University and South Portland’s Target Plaza.

Federal grants will cover a large portion of the upgrades, which include a fleet of 11 new buses with Wi-Fi, USB charging ports under the seats, and the capability to carry more people, bikes, and wheelchairs. Next year, METRO plans to go digital with its passes. You’ll be able to pay for a ride with your phone.

Adding jobs doesn't hurt, either. With more buses on the road more drivers are needed.

“We’re hiring,” says Beck. “We have recruitment going on right now and it’s a great place to work.”

The changes are happening statewide. Last month, the FTA announced Bangor would receive nearly $2 million in funding to replace buses in its Community Connector fleet that have exceeded their useful life.

“The transit service, which serves the communities of Bangor, Brewer, Hampden, Old Town, Orono, and Veazie as well as the University of Maine at Orono, is seen as key to positioning Bangor as the focal point of Eastern Maine's economic growth,” the FTA said in a press release. “Ridership has doubled in the last decade.”

No matter where you live, apps like Transit can help you decide the most efficient way to get to where you need to go. If you open it in Portland, for example, you’ll see options for all the bus routes, ferry lines, and Ubers near you.

