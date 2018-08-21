GORHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Changes to Gorham school district's bus policy has some parents frustrated, but school officials say it's all in the name of safety.

The district's new policy reads:

This school year (2018-19) there are significant changes to our Transportation Policy. Students are now limited to no more than 2 (two) AM Stop Locations and 2 (two) PM Stop Locations. These stops require a consistent daily & weekly schedule. For safety reasons daily changes to a student’s transportation schedules will no longer be accommodated.Alternative transportation requests must be submitted prior to August 24th. After August 24th a change exception request form must be submitted 7 (seven) days in advance of any change. Exceptions changes will only be made for emergencies and only if space is available.

Parents have been voicing their frustrations on social media. Some said they were concerned about days when last minute changes happened.

Gorham's Assistant Superintendent Chris Records says the changes came after dealing with dozens of change requests on a daily basis. He says it made it hard to manage where kids were and they didn't want it to interfere with keeping students safe.

"Our job from the moment we pick up students in the morning to the moment we drop them off in the afternoon is to keep them safe," Records said. "We take that very seriously and we made this change in policy in order for us to better track our students and know where they are and which bus they are on."

