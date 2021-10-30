Challenger Learning Center in Bangor hosts Pumpkin Catapult Fundraiser

Saturday's event gave kids a chance to learn about science while getting into the Halloween spirit.

BANGOR, Maine — Kids of all ages had the chance to get into the Halloween spirit Saturday, along with a science lesson. The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor hosted a Pumpkin Catapult Fundraiser event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets cost $12 per person.

Kids were able to pick out a pumpkin from the patch to decorate, then use the catapult to launch it into a spider web of sorts.

Another station gave kids the chance to learn about simple circuits by creating their own salt dough "squishy" pumpkins that could generate power to light up LED lights.

There was also a backdrop set up for kids to take a picture with their decorated pumpkin before launching it in the catapult.

Sarah Raymond is the flight director for the Challenger Learning Center and helped plan activities for the event.

"I think it's a great way to have this non-traditional classroom setting where they might not specifically be getting a lesson of... this is the angle we have to pull it to with this much force, but they're able to try that and get that hands-on, first-hand experience of actually working out the science of it," Raymond said.