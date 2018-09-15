PALMYRA (NEWS CENTER Maine) - It was a very emotional day for the family and friends of a fallen Maine State Trooper Saturday.

Trooper Thomas Merry died in the line of duty in 1980 while involved in a car chase. A rededication ceremony was held at a monument where he was killed. It was restored and relocated to a prominent position beside the Thomas Merry Memorial bridge after Main Street and the Bridge in Palmyra underwent reconstruction.

Town officials said the initiative was spurred, in part, by the death of Corporal Eugene Cole.

Trooper Merry’s son Benjamin said the event meant a lot to their family.

"Family-wise it means we can come more safely and visit this monument. I tried it many times up here and it didn't happen to well. And for me its rather heartfelt and kind of difficult all the way around."

Organizers said the cost of restoring and relocating the Thomas Merry monument was entirely funded by community donations.

