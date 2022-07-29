It’s made a comeback the last couple years. Now, two central Ohio boys are in the running to be crowned the USA’s best mullet.

PATASKALA, Ohio — UPDATE: Voting is now underway for the USA Mullet Championship. Click here for vote.

It’s the way it was. And, it’s made a comeback the last couple years.

A fashion choice? Nay. A fashion staple.

And if ever anyone rocked this staple, this luscious head lettuce known as the American mullet, it’s Dale. He’s 8 and lives in Pataskala. Also, Jameson. He’s 4 and lives in Delaware.

Dale even has a special name for his head of hair.

“Freedom feather,” he said. “Because I have an American Flag shaved on the side and the feathers are my tail feathers.”

Dale and Jameson both entered into a contest, recently: The USA Mullet Championships.

“Because I just thought it would be fun and cool to kind of do,” Dale said.

A competition that, in their age group, started with 689 children. On Monday, the top 25 was announced across the nation, and, you guessed it, both Dale and Jameson are representing proudly.

Ashley Ramsey is Dale’s mom, and she’s all in.

“He just chose to have this haircut and we believe that if he wants that, it’s his hair,” she said.

Amber Munday is Jameson’s mom.

“He fell in love with the hair and now he cries if we say we’re gonna cut it off,” Munday said.

Munday says this competition crown belongs in the Buckeye state.

“We gotta get the Buckeye state name out there,” she said. “We need everybody to help us. If there’s gonna be a number one mullet, it’s gonna be from Ohio.”

The winner of the competition gets $2,500. If Dale wins, he wants to give some money to a charity that takes kids on fishing and hunting trips. And, part of the entry fee went to Wigs for Kids.

Ramsey says it’s part of Dale’s nature, who takes part in at least two charities a year.

“This is just part of his character,” she said. “He’s a good kid and has a big heart.”

Making Ohio and America fall in love with them and those glorious Kentucky waterfalls. Good luck, boys!