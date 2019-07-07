AUGUSTA, Maine — Central Maine Power is responding to a smattering of power outages from Piscataquis to York County Saturday night after thunderstorms rolled across its service territory.

As of Saturday evening, the peak number of customers without power was just over 12,000.

"While the company is making steady progress in recovery as storms have subsided, and there is no extensive system damage apparent, it is likely some customers will be without power overnight," Central Maine Power spokespeople sent in a statement Saturday night.

They said CMP crews and support staff are being assisted by a contingent of in-state contract line crews and tree crews.

They said 20 additional crews from United Illuminated, an affiliate from Connecticut, will help on Sunday with renaming restorations and clean-up.

This story will be updated.