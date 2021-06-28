CMP reporting more than 12,000 customers without power Monday

CMP is experiencing an 'equipment issue' at a substation in Farmingdale, a spokesperson said

MAINE, USA — More than 12,000 Central Maine Power customers are without power Monday afternoon as Mainers deal with high temperatures across the state.

According to the CMP outage map, there are 14 outages affecting 12,005 customers as of 4:45 p.m. Monday. The bulk of the affected customers are in Kennebec County, with 7,577, and Sagadahoc County, with 2,660. Lincoln and Cumberland counties also have a significant number of customers affected.

Catharine Hartnett, a spokesperson for CMP's parent company Avangrid, told NEWS CENTER Maine that CMP is experiencing "an equipment issue" at a substation in Farmingdale.

"Technicians are on-site to evaluate the problem and make repairs necessary to resolve the outage," Hartnett said. "In addition, CMP is following regional protocols to ensure power reliability in the face of high electricity demands due to heat and humidity which for now require us to postpone any non-necessary system work and review system performance."

Versant Power is not reporting any outages.

Cooling centers across the state have been opened to help people beat the heat. Click here for a list.