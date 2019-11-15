AUGUSTA, Maine — Central Maine Power Company ranks last in the nation for customer satisfaction, according to a new survey.

The J.D. Power survey of business customers across 87 electric utilities around the country scored C.M.P. 639 points on a 1,000-point scale.

The survey was based on 21,000 online interviews conducted from February to October with business customers who pay at least $200 a month on electricity.

According to J.D. Power, the rankings are based on customer opinions of power quality and reliability, corporate citizenship, price, billing and payment, communications, and customer service.

C.M.P. came in dead last—even behind embattled Pacific Gas and Electric company that is being blamed for devastating wildfires in California.

The company released a statement to the Portland Press Herald saying it is "committed to restoring the confidence of our customers and we are investing time and resources to ensure all departments are working together to achieve renewed customer satisfaction."

The ranking comes after two years of controversy for Central Maine Power, including an investigation into its billing practices and opposition to a proposed transmission line project to bring power from Massachusetts to Quebec.

There is some good news though. The Maine Public Utilities Commission announced this week that many Mainers will see as much as a 20-percent decrease in electricity prices come 2020.

Some C.M.P. customers could save more than $100 a year, according to the M.P.U.C.